Sen. Grassley Appeals to Trump on Twitter Over Slamming Birx: ‘Use LOVE Not Anger’

By Josh FeldmanAug 3rd, 2020, 10:39 pm

One top Republican senator publicly appealed to President Donald Trump on Twitter over his very public swipe at one of his own coronavirus task force members.

Over the weekend, Birx — who was also criticized by Speaker Nancy Pelosi — warned that the U.S. is in a “new phase” of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump tweeted Monday morning, “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

Hours later, Senator Chuck Grassley took to Twitter to tweet, “I hope President knows she is a scientist not politician President said he likes to hear all sides.”

He implored the president, “So u heard DrBirx/ U might disagree/ use LOVE not anger.”

