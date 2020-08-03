One top Republican senator publicly appealed to President Donald Trump on Twitter over his very public swipe at one of his own coronavirus task force members.

Over the weekend, Birx — who was also criticized by Speaker Nancy Pelosi — warned that the U.S. is in a “new phase” of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump tweeted Monday morning, “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Hours later, Senator Chuck Grassley took to Twitter to tweet, “I hope President knows she is a scientist not politician President said he likes to hear all sides.”

He implored the president, “So u heard DrBirx/ U might disagree/ use LOVE not anger.”

Just saw on tV that President took exception to some interview Dr Birx said abt status of pandemic. I hope President knows she is a scientist not politician President said he likes to hear all sides So u heard DrBirx/ U might disagree/ use LOVE not anger — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 4, 2020

