Sen. Mark Kelly Mocks GOP Rival Blake Masters Over Abortion Beliefs Live During Debate: ‘I Don’t Even Know What That Means’

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly defended himself from attacks on his abortion rights position during a debate with GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters, and mocked his opponent’s beliefs on the issue.

Kelly and Masters faced off in a debate for the hotly-contested Arizona Senate race. During a series of exchanges on the issue of abortion rights, Kelly defended his position in defense of the restrictions that were permitted under Roe v. Wade, and attacked Masters for opposing abortion rights. He also mocked some of his opponent’s past statements about abortion:

SEN. MARK KELLY: What he’s saying is absolutely not true. I’ve always been clear on this that I support the restrictions and the protections that were allowed under Roe v Wade. And abortion only happens, you know, very late in pregnancy when there are serious issues. And, folks, it’s heartbreaking when this happens and often the child is wanted. But my opponent, remember what he has said. I mean, he supports a national abortion ban. BLAKE MASTERS: I just told you I didn’t–. SEN. MARK KELLY: That criminalizes this — you’re going to get your chance — that criminalizes this decision. He has said and this isn’t like years ago, he said very recently that he wants to punish the doctors. He’s called abortion demonic, a religious sacrifice. I don’t even know what that means, folks. But what I’m doing is I am protecting your constitutional rights that you have lost because of rhetoric like this. TED SIMMONS: But real quickly, do you where do you draw the line on late-term abortions? SEN. MARK KELLY: Well, under Roe v Wade, there were protections and there were restrictions that were allowed under that law. And late term abortion in this country only happens when there is a serious problem. And, you know, that’s what I support. And what he says about the legislation that I voted on is just not true, and it’s nonsense. And he should go back and take a look and read this. I mean, he you know, he’s a lawyer. This is legislation he can go take a look at.

Masters made the comments in question in an interview with conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey last September.

The quote was then clipped and used in a DSCC attack ad. Masters has since tried to moderate on the issue, and told the debate moderator — who confronted him for scrubbing more “strident” positions from his website — he now supports the 15-week limited.

Watch above via Arizona PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com