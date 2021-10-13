Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Reportedly Cancels Fundraiser With Supporter Who Had Anti-Vax Mandate Swastika Profile Picture

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is reportedly cancelling a fundraiser with a supporter whose Twitter profile picture was a vaccine swastika.

The former NFL star has raised over $3 million in the Republican primary thus far. He is running to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

On Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Walker would be attending a fundraiser this coming weekend by film producer Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais.

What drew attention to this fundraiser was Viviano-Langlais’ Twitter profile picture — a swastika made up of vaccines.

There have been several prominent individuals who have been condemned for comparing vaccine mandates to the horrors of the Holocaust.

As of this posting, that profile picture has been swapped out with another.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the initial response from the Walker campaign was to say “the symbol is ‘clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic’ and that the Republican opposes antisemitism and bigotry.”

Given, well, how not-subtle the imagery is, they followed up with a statement hours later that actually condemned the invocation of Nazi iconography to decry vaccine mandates:

“Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates,” the campaign said, “the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign.”

