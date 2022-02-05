Spoti-FIGHT! Joe Rogan Gets CRUSHED By Neil Young in New Favorability Poll

Podcaster and own-research expert Joe Rogan is getting absolutely crushed by rock legend Neil Young in a new favorability poll.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll released this week were asked “Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the following people?”

For Neil Young, 32 percent had a favorable view and 26 percent had an unfavorable view, with 29 percent responding “don’t know.”

But for Rogan, 31 percent held a favorable view and 35 percent viewed him unfavorably, with 35 percent responding “don’t know.”

That’s a 10-point advantage for Young in net favorability, something Spotify might want to keep in mind.

Rogan has gradually become an avatar for a movement of people who oppose pretty much any public health measure to combat Covid-19: masks, vaccines, any sort of restrictions on public gatherings.

His podcast has become home to so much Covid misinformation that rock stars like Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, their fellow bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills, and India Arie have removed their music from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s presence there.

Spotify responded to the outrage by implementing a “content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

The advisory directs users to a “dedicated Covid-19 hub.”

The company’s stock has taken a hit recently, but due to factors other than the Rogan controversy:

The company said it would end the first quarter with 418 million total users and 183 million paid subscribers, shy of Wall Street forecasts on both numbers. Spotify shares slipped as much as 23% in after-hours trading, erasing much of the gains made over the past two years, though partly recovered to an 8.7% drop at 4:37 a.m. in New York on Thursday. Spotify blamed the forecast on its strong end to 2021. The company had its biggest quarter yet in the final three months of the year, adding 25 million users and 8 million paid subscribers. Spotify’s business has boomed during the pandemic, with 135 million users added since 2019. Almost half now pay for the service. But the uneven return to business as usual has made it hard for companies to predict their growth. Netflix Inc. also forecast a slow start to 2022, blaming a pandemic hangover.

Time will tell how the Rogan effect gets factored in.

