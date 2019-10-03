Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump’s obvious ducking of reporter’s pointed question about Ukraine and Joe Biden at a press conference, nicknaming him “President Travis Bickle” for reprising that character’s famous line from Taxi Driver: “You talking to me?”

Trump’s meltdown occurred at a Wednesday joint press conference with the president of Finland, during which Reuters reporter Jeff Mason directly pressed the US president to explain his intentions for bringing up Biden during the now infamous July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Trump failed to answer the initial question, instead filibustering and talking about a “hoax.”

Colbert then played the clip of Trump playing dumb when Mason clearly followed up with him to get an actual response.

“Things got extra spicy when a reporter dared to do his job,” Colbert noted.

“Are you talking to me?” Trump responded in the video after a few seconds pause, prompting the Late Show audience to erupt in laughter.

“Wow! WOOWWW! Yeaahhh. Uh huh. Uh huh,” Colbert reacted, cracking up. “Looks like the reporter caught President Travis Bickle by surprise,” he added, alluding to the iconic scene from Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film Taxi Driver, in which Robert De Niro, playing a mentally unstable and violent cabbie named “Travis Bickle,” practiced drawing a gun in an imaginary confrontation while menacingly repeating “You talking’ to me!?”

“Can we get Robert De Niro’s review of Trump’s performance?” Colbert then asked, quickly followed by a clip of the actor’s curt, expletive-heavy response on CNN this past weekend: “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com