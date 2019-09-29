Robert de Niro appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources this morning to talk President Donald Trump, and he even responded to criticism he’s gotten on Fox News.

De Niro told Brian Stelter that Trump is worse than he ever could’ve imagined, crediting news outlets like CNN and The New York Times for their reporting in “a crazy world.” He also said that Trump himself is crazy.

Stelter asked if he thinks Trump is essentially putting on an act for people.

De Niro said in some ways he is, adding, “As I think some of these other pundits on Fox are too, because I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness.”

Stelter noted at one point the criticism he’s gotten from people at Fox News, bringing up how Fox Newsers criticized him for saying “Fuck Trump” at the Tonys.

“Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em,” de Niro said.

“This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it’s still a Sunday morning,” Stelter said in response. “I do wonder why you choose to go that way.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

