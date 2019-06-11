Steve King Was Reportedly ‘Not Allowed’ on Air Force One for Trump Trip to Iowa

Iowa Congressman Steve King, recently rebuked by Congress and stripped of his committee assignments over comments he made about white supremacy, was apparently stopped from traveling on Air Force One today.

CNN reports that was “not allowed” to travel with POTUS:

King, who represents the state’s 4th District in Western Iowa, asked the White House to join the President’s entourage, but administration officials rejected the request, two officials familiar with the matter told CNN. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Deb Fischer of Nebraska joined Trump aboard Air Force One. Ernst had not been planning to travel with the President, citing her voting schedule, but ended up flying to Iowa with Trump.

King is expected to be at the fundraiser tonight where the president will be speaking. The Huffington Post reports that all Republican elected officials in Iowa, including King, were invited.

