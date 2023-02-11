‘Such an Abortion…’ Republican Nancy Mace Does Brutal Set Roasting Trump, George Santos, MTG at DC Press Club

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace shocked, amused, and induced cringes from the DC press with a stand-up set roasting ex-President Donald Trump, Rep. George Santos, President Joe Biden, and others.

Mace was one of the speakers at the 77th annual Washington Press Club Dinner on Wednesday night, where journalism legend Connie Chung was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The congresswoman delivered a 12-minute set of remarks that relied heavily on shock humor, with mixed results. The room groaned when she joked about layoffs at The Washington Post, and smattered to a chunk roasting eventual Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s trek to power, comparing it to Trump’s relations with Stormy Daniels and referencing Matt Gaetz sex stuff too.

Did you watch McCarthy during the speaker’s vote? I know many of you were in halls of Congress during that vote. I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease the crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels. It only goes downhill from here, people. I mean, come on! But let’s be honest. We all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote get to 18. [Hoots and laughter.] I hope that C-SPAN has a buzzer or a bleep because this shit is about to get real, ok? It only goes downhill from here. I do have a message from Matt this evening. He really, really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn’t find a babysitter to be his date.

Her performance impressed Politico, who said she “stole the show” with “edgy jokes.”

Some other “highlights” included several cracks about abortion and other “edgy” fare:

You see this folder right here? Classified, speech is classified.

Hello, my fellow Republicans. My fellow Americans. And hello, China. Good evening.

My name is Nancy Mace. That’s mace. Like the pepper spray. Unless your name is Lauren Boebert. And then it’s pepper spray a knife, a Glock, two hand grenades and a missile.

I want to thank the Washington press corps for inviting me to be here tonight. It’s a huge honor to be here with so many powerful women. I got to have dinner with Connie Chung, like his lifetime. That’s awesome.

I want to thank the Democrats for welcoming me here with open arms. And I want to thank the Republicans for allowing me to travel out of state.

as I see the bill I’m filing tomorrow, actually.

So all The New York Times reporters. Good evening. And to everybody from The Washington Post. Good luck on your job search.

I tried looking for Ilhan Omar in the audience, too, tonight, but it looks like she lost her seat.

If everyone from the media is here, who’s back at your office covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story?

I know George Santos hoped to deliver tonight’s keynote, but organizers, our lovely, beautiful organizers, wanted someone who could tell a joke but not actually be one.

Like who lies about being about playing college volleyball? Who does that? If you’re gonna lie, at least make it about something big. Like you actually won the 2020 presidential election.

George Santos is such an abortion. Herschel Walker sent him a get well card.

Have you all met Maxwell Frost? Yeah. He’s 25 years old. Fuck you. I have. I have stretch marks your age.

As Mace wrapped up, she got one of her biggest laughs by using the attack on the Capitol as the punch line:

REP. NANCY MACE: The confidence that you need to be the right woman at the right time and do the job that you’re doing. In closing, with all the media in the room tonight, I want you to know I take nothing you write about me seriously or personally. I used to work at a Waffle House, and whatever you dish out, I’ve dished out far, far worse. And I know everyone thinks Republicans aren’t funny, but if you get a bunch of us together, we can be a real riot. AUDIENCE: [Laughter and Applause] REP. NANCY MACE: I got to end on a high note.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

