Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett had Covid-19 over the summer and recovered, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The news of Barrett’s past exposure and recovery from the coronavirus was especially important in light of her recent close contact with several people known to have tested positive this week, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, and President Donald Trump himself, all of whom were at the Rose Garden event where Barrett’s nomination was announced. Lee, along with several other Senators, also met with Barrett on Capitol Hill during the past few days.

As a number of political observers noted, all of these people were seen in close proximity to others, without wearing face masks, and sometimes indoors.

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19. This was just sent out to the campus. Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

And now Notre Dame announces that President John Jenkins has tested positive for COVID. Here he is not wearing a mask at Amy Coney Barrett’s Rose Garden announcement on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1Fgr84DY4k — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 2, 2020

Here’s a photo of @senmikelee and SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett from Tuesday, indoors, without masks. https://t.co/mKpFZ9tEi9 pic.twitter.com/rhtMctefhO — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 2, 2020

At least three sources confirmed Barrett’s summer diagnosis to WaPo. The White House declined to comment on that, but deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere did confirm that she was being tested daily since she was nominated and had received another negative test as recently as Friday morning.

“She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” Deere said.

