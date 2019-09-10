Ted Cruz Worried ‘Deep-State Forces’ Have Convinced Trump to ‘Go Soft on Iran’ After Bolton’s Ouster

There’s been a lot of differing reactions to John Bolton departing the Trump administration, from glee over his ouster to worry about what this means for American foreign policy.

Senator Ted Cruz put out a statement this afternoon praising Bolton as a friend and saying, “He has devoted his life to defending our national security, including providing wise counsel to multiple administrations.”

Cruz also expresses some concern about what Bolton’s departure means, invoking “deep-state forces” in the government:

“I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury-who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal-have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran.”

He says that relaxing the maximum pressure strategy on Iran would “be an enormous mistake.”

You can read his full statement here:

John Bolton is a friend, and he has devoted his life to defending our national security, including providing wise counsel to multiple administrations. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 10, 2019

I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury—who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal—have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 10, 2019

Relaxing the maximum pressure strategy, which is succeeding in dramatically weakening the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, would be an enormous mistake. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 10, 2019

Additionally, enabling Europe to send an economic lifeline to the Ayatollah would return to Obama’s failed foreign policy and undo the single greatest national security victory of the Trump Administration. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 10, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com