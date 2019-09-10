comScore

Ted Cruz Worried ‘Deep-State Forces’ Have Convinced Trump to ‘Go Soft on Iran’ After Bolton’s Ouster

By Josh FeldmanSep 10th, 2019, 3:03 pm

There’s been a lot of differing reactions to John Bolton departing the Trump administration, from glee over his ouster to worry about what this means for American foreign policy.

Senator Ted Cruz put out a statement this afternoon praising Bolton as a friend and saying, “He has devoted his life to defending our national security, including providing wise counsel to multiple administrations.”

Cruz also expresses some concern about what Bolton’s departure means, invoking “deep-state forces” in the government:

“I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury-who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal-have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran.”

He says that relaxing the maximum pressure strategy on Iran would “be an enormous mistake.”

You can read his full statement here:

