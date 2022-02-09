Texas will investigate GoFundMe after the company canceled a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign on behalf of truck drivers protesting Covid-19 mandates in Canada’s capital city.

GoFundMe collected $10 million for the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that is currently blocking bridges from the U.S. into Canada and snarling roads in Ottawa, Ontario.

The company likely would have collected much more had it not put a hold on the page collecting donations after it claimed law enforcement provided evidence “that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

Some of those who have shown up in Ottawa have reportedly threatened officers and have brought with them Qanon and anti-Semitic flags. The Washington Post reported seven people had been arrested as of Sunday for property damage and miscellaneous acts of “mischief.”

GoFundMe said on the matter:

To ensure GoFundMe remains a trusted platform, we work with local authorities to ensure we have a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground. Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform.

The fundraising platform further announced it would take the money collected for the protests and instead disperse the donations in consultation with the fundraisers: “We will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe.”

The company faced an immediate backlash regardless and decided instead to refund all donations to the account from which they originated.

GoFundMe’s stated concerns about the protest in Ottawa drew condemnation and mockery on the right.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the company’s behavior on Tuesday, saying, “That abuse of power was compounded when GoFundMe at the explicit behest of the Canadian government tried to effectively steal $10 million that had been raised to support the Canadian truckers.”

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he is among those incensed by the company’s decision to pull the campaign for Canada’s truckers.

The attorney general’s office announced an investigation on Wednesday:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to GoFundMe Inc. to investigate potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA). The crowd-funding platform’s integrity has come into question after it removed a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign for the Canadian truckers “Freedom Convoy” which is protesting vaccine mandates.

Paxton called GoFundMe “deceitful” in a statement:

GoFundMe’s response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights. Many Texans donated to this worthy cause. I am acting to protect Texas consumers so that they know where their hard-earned money is going, rather than allowing GoFundMe to divert money to another cause without the consent of Texas citizens. I will get to the bottom of this deceitful action.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com