The Daily Show Deletes Tweet Comparing Biden’s State of the Union Speech to a Critically Low iPhone Battery

The verified Twitter account for The Daily Show on Comedy Central tweeted and deleted a post poking fun at President Joe Biden’s stamina.

Biden delivered remarks which were roughly an hour in length at Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.

The president opened the speech by vowing to stand by war-torn Ukraine. He also vowed to continue to punish Russia economically for its invasion of the country.

Biden later commented on inflation, the broader economy, jobs, the pandemic and the opioid epidemic.

While the speech was not the 111-minute marathon presser he delivered in January, Biden was awake for all of an hour.

The Daily Show, apparently seeking to capitalize off of the notion that Biden is merely a sleepy old man, fired off a tweet which compared him to a dying iPhone.

The account wrote, “Biden [right now].”

They deleted this one. Followers were not a fan, lol https://t.co/m7f8apbUq0 pic.twitter.com/bo0oHPJmK4 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2022

The post included a photo of an Apple device with a critically low battery, according to Twitter User Alex Griswold.

Griswold commented that many of those who viewed the tweet were not amused.

A second screenshot shared by Griswold showed apparent fans of the show demanding accountability for the post.

