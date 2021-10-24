A Republican Senator delivered an awkward non-answer when confronted with former President Donald Trump’s recent statement that Election Day 2020 was an “insurrection.”

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) was asked by guest host Andrea Mitchell about the comments Trump made via statement Thursday.

“The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day,” Trump said. “January 6 was the Protest!”

“Was election day an insurrection?” Mitchell asked.

Blunt proceeded to take the next 37 seconds to not answer that question.

“I think the election was what it was,” Blunt saud. “There’s a process you go through that determines whether or not the early reports were the right reports. And we went through that process. And I’m of the view that the best thing President Trump could do to help us win majorities in 2022 is talk about the future, and he can be an important part of this ’22 effort. But I think better off to talk about the future than to focus on the past in every election. Every election should be about the future, and I think that’s what this next one’s gonna be about.”

Mitchell followed up by asking about Trump’s constant, baseless claims of the 2020 election being rigged.

“Doesn’t the party have to disavow the challenge to the election in order to go forward?” Mitchell asked.

Blunt, in response, didn’t even come close to engaging with the question.

“I think President [Joe] Biden and the Democrats are giving us plenty of things to talk about,” Blunt said. “We don’t need to keep focusing on the past.”

The Missouri senator went on to say he believes continued talk of the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol is “driven by the media.”

