The View‘s Sunny Hostin defended Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba on the basis that if White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is going to call on Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy she shouldn’t freeze Ateba out.

Ateba — a frequently disruptive presence at briefings who infamously blew up Jen Psaki‘s last day on the job — stomped all over Monday’s briefing by heckling Jean-Pierre for failing to call on him and ignoring his emails for months, and pushing back on colleagues who tried to correct him.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the co-hosts made a few points in Ateba’s defense, including Hostin’s backhanded defense. She noted that while Ateba is “clearly a horrible person” he’s at least as deserving as a reporter for Fox News “which is just infotainment”:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: So, I mean, this may be one of the reasons because he does this all the time. This may be one of the reasons she doesn’t call on him, because that can be combative. But is he a troll or is he does he have a point about being ignored at the briefings? Now, I know she doesn’t decide who sits there, but she does decide who to call on.

JOY BEHAR: I don’t think that’s the perilous guy. In 2013, he wrote an open letter on his blog to Nigerian actors saying that a topless scene she was in was offensive because, quote, You are really not attractive. Okay, Unquote. He’s not a serious journalist.

SARAH HAINES: He also…

JOY BEHAR: He ran to Tucker Carlson right after this. So that tells you where he’s at.

SARAH HAINES: Well, I was going to comment that the sexism ran rampant in that interview because I watched it back and he starts to say “She doesn’t have to marry me or have babies with me or do”… And I’m like, what does that have to do with anything? This is a professional woman, and you are literally filibustering through a press conference where people were coming to speak about mental health. So I don’t think he.

JOY BEHAR: Let me read this. “Looking closely at the pictures you released, I realized that your arse was too fat and your body is in great need of some serious physical exercises.” This is who’s who’s going to these conferences? I mean.

SUNNY HOSTIN: I think he’s he’s clearly a horrible person and and maybe shouldn’t be in the White House briefing room. However, he does have what’s called a hard pass, I believe, which means he doesn’t have a seat assigned. So when other people don’t show up, he gets to ask questions. He is with…

JOY BEHAR: Oh like at the Emmys and the Oscars.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Basically, he’s a filler.

CROSSTALK

SUNNY HOSTIN: But in my view and he reports on relations between Africa and the United States, it is a global economy. He hasn’t been called on, apparently in seven months. If you’re going to call on Doocy from Fox News, which is just infotainment, then you should call him on him as well.

JOY BEHAR: Yeah, maybe.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Well that only that only works if you’re respectful. Even if Doocy is is…

SUNNY HOSTIN: He started out respectful there and then escalated it which.

But what did he ask? What did he ask?

ALYSSAH FARAH GRIFFIN: There’s got to be some decorum. But this guy tweets at me all the time. He’s a big watcher of The View and not a fan of ours.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Let’s say hi! Let’s say hi to Simon Ateba!