WATCH: Reporter Who Blew Up Psaki’s Last Day Melts Down at Briefing Over His Emails Being Blown Off

Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba,— who infamously disrupted Jen Psaki‘s last day on the job — bitterly complained that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t call on him and regularly blows off his emails during a briefing this week.

Ateba took heat from colleagues and from the podium when he relentlessly disrupted then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s final briefing to push for the back rows to get more questions.

“If you can spread the questions from across the room and all of us at the back of the room —” complained as other reporters protested “not today. Not today.”

Ateba was even threatened with expulsion by the WHCD over the incident.

But Ateba was at Wednesday’s press briefing, where he continued his practice of trying to cut in to get his questions in. And at the end of the briefing, Ateba blew up at Jean-Pierre, who claimed she hasn’t gotten any emails from the reporter:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We’re done. Thank you so much, guys. See you tomorrow. Q Thank you. Q Thank you, Karine. MR. ATEBA: Can you take questions from across the room next time? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I did. I did. I took five questions — MR. ATEBA: I mean, you spent 30 minutes on the first and second row. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But I took Phil. I took your question. MR. ATEBA: And it seems like you don’t — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I took your question from your colleague right here. MR. ATEBA: — you don’t — you don’t respond to my e-mail. You don’t allow me to — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I have not — I have not gotten an e-mail from you, Simon. MR. ATEBA: I’ve sent you e-mail that you haven’t seen. And you don’t even follow up after the briefing — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, maybe you have my wrong e-mail.

Watch above via The White House and Reuters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com