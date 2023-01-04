‘This Is Insulting!’ Ex-Trump Spox Blasts ‘White’ Republicans For ‘Using Black Republicans As Shields’ After Byron Donalds Nom

Katrina Pierson, once a longtime spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, ripped Republicans after they nominated Florida Congressman Byron Donalds to be speaker of the House, taking away one more vote from Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which has culminated so far with five votes in which outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a win.

In the latest rounds of voting on Wednesday, Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Donalds, and placed him into context with Democratic nominee for Speaker of the House Rep. Hakeem Jeffries:

Today I’m rising to nominate Byron Donalds for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Byron is a dear friend, a solid conservative, but most importantly: A family man who loves dearly his wife, Erica, his three children. Has a proven track record as a businessman, public service in the Florida legislature, and now as a member of the United States Congress. Now, here we are. And for the first time in history, there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House.

Pierson, who is Black, tore into Roy and his “white colleagues” on Twitter, writing “This is insulting. I’m sick of black republicans being used as shields by their white colleagues. Byron Donald’s voted for McCarthy twice!!! Nominating someone who chose McCarthy (again) is a losing strategy. Flipping for personal gain is how DC works. That’s not ‘change’.”

This is insulting. I’m sick of black republicans being used as shields by their white colleagues. Byron Donald’s voted for McCarthy twice!!! Nominating someone who chose McCarthy (again) is a losing strategy. Flipping for personal gain is how DC works. That’s not “change”. https://t.co/PRZUTH50n3 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 4, 2023

She went on to add “The entire party should regret it. I’ve spent most of my political career growing minority support for Republicans, successfully. Of EVERYONE nominated so far, Kevin McCarthy was the one who supported those efforts most.”

The nomination did not succeed in making Rep. Doalds the speaker, but it did deprive Rep. McCarthy of at least one vote. As Pierson noted, Donalds had voted for McCarthy in previous rounds, but switched and voted for himself after Roy’s nomination.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

