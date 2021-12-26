‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

By Leia IdlibyDec 26th, 2021, 9:43 am
 
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and South African icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Gianluigi Guercia/Getty Images

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Tutu passed peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town following a battle with prostate cancer.

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Ramaphosa wrote of the South African icon, who championed for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

Ramaphosa additionally praised Tutu’s character, adding:

Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world. As Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission he articulated the universal outrage at the ravages of apartheid and touchingly and profoundly demonstrated the depth of meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness.

Prominent world leaders, figures, and organizations also paid tribute to Tutu following news of his death, highlighting his dedication to freedom and equality:

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta additionally wrote in a statement that Tutu’s passing was “a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa, where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero, but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker.”

“Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” he added.

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, further noted that Tutu was  “one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

“He had always advocated the rights of the Palestinians to gain their freedom and rejected Israeli occupation and Apartheid,” Abu Yousef said.

