‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Tutu passed peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town following a battle with prostate cancer.

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Ramaphosa wrote of the South African icon, who championed for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

Ramaphosa additionally praised Tutu’s character, adding:

Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world. As Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission he articulated the universal outrage at the ravages of apartheid and touchingly and profoundly demonstrated the depth of meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness.

Prominent world leaders, figures, and organizations also paid tribute to Tutu following news of his death, highlighting his dedication to freedom and equality:

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

Desmond Tutu was a unique moral authority and an outstanding symbol in the struggle against apartheid for liberation. Norway express our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the South African nation. May his immense contribution to peace and human rights continue to inspire — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

Statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu pic.twitter.com/oouEZzQ9O8 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 26, 2021

His Holiness the Dalai Lama sends his condelences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. https://t.co/njLb7BY3Ky — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) December 26, 2021

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights…With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life.” – @DalaiLama pic.twitter.com/3MYbvFme8W — Students for a Free Tibet (@SFTHQ) December 26, 2021

A true South African giant has left us, but his spirit will live on in the everyday kindness we South Africans show each other, and in our continued effort to build a united, successful, nonracial SA for all. We extend our deepest condolences to the Tutu family.#RIPDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/BAINfNvlFn — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) December 26, 2021

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021

The @NelsonMandela Foundation is saddened to hear of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. This loss is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences go out to Mam Leah and the Tutu family. Full statement: https://t.co/rET7kevXjf pic.twitter.com/f3hZ5j2CLh — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 26, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a tireless campaigner for social justice. He is pictured here in 2014 preaching at our service of thanksgiving for the life of his great friend Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/rGKF6qDZqw — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 26, 2021

From his work against apartheid in South Africa, to his championing of democracy, freedom and human rights, and advocacy for those still living under the scourge of homophobia, racism or xenophobia, Archbishop Tutu was the conscience of his generation. He will be greatly missed. — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) December 26, 2021

I’m saddened to learn of the death of global sage, human rights leader, and powerful pilgrim on earth, Archbishop #DesmondTutu. A great, influential elder is now an eternal, witnessing ancestor. And we are better because he was here. I’m praying for Archbishop Tutu’s family. pic.twitter.com/HrZrF5ApYG — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 26, 2021

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta additionally wrote in a statement that Tutu’s passing was “a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa, where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero, but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker.”

“Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” he added.

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, further noted that Tutu was “one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

“He had always advocated the rights of the Palestinians to gain their freedom and rejected Israeli occupation and Apartheid,” Abu Yousef said.

