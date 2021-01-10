comScore

Trump Allies Complain About Twitter Follower ‘Purge’ — Twitter Says It’s A Standard Audit

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 10th, 2021, 5:32 pm
Josh Edelson/Getty Images

Following President Donald Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter on Friday night, the social media platform conducted what they called a routine audit of users to ensure real people were behind the “unverified” accounts on their site. In doing so, follower numbers fluctuated, leading to cries of censorship from conservatives.

Twitter attempted to respond to fears on Friday night, stating they “regularly challenge accounts to confirm details like email and phone number. Until that info is confirmed, these accounts aren’t included in follower counts.”

Trump allies apparently didn’t get the message that follower counts fluctuate on Twitter.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday, “This is how you create an echo chamber,” with a photo attached claiming he had lost 19.5K followers. The screenshot showed a drop in the follower count of other Republicans, including Tom Cotton and Kevin McCarthy.

Former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed to have lost 50k followers. She blamed “big tech” for “censoring” Americans.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), even after Twitter noted they regularly take measures to limit invalid users, continued to document his declining follower count.

Other conservative voices also expressed frustration over “a heck of haircut” to their follower count on Twitter.

Notably, there was also an extensive purge of far-right QAnon-associated Twitter accounts of Friday, which impacted Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s following.

