At the end of the Friday coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump angrily denied as “fake news” a report that his administration was preparing to temporarily halt its extensive tariffs on Chinese imports to help the U.S. companies paying for them.

Right before Trump left the podium, Fox News’ John Roberts brought a breaking Wall Street Journal story on Friday evening that reported the Trump White House was set to suspend the extensive tariffs it has emplaced on Chinese goods as a measure of financial relief to U.S. importers. Trump and his economic team have repeatedly pushed the false claim, debunked by countless studies and even contradicted by some within the White House, that China is paying the tariffs instead of the American companies bringing them in.

“Just before you go can I ask you something that just popped on Wall Street Journal headline,” Roberts noted. “‘The Trump administration plans to suspend the collection of import tariffs for three months according to administration officials.’ True or not true?”

“It’s not even, talked to me about it,” Trump offered in a disjointed answer that both seemed to acknowledge and then deny China has discussed lifting the tariffs with him. Trump had a call with China’s president on Thursday night where the pair discussed working together in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting both of their countries.

“More fake news, John. Look, not even talked to me,” Trump said, before seeming to acknowledge and then deny Chinese officials have brought up the lifting of the tariffs. “They are talking about — the only one I have heard that from like, as an example, China pays 25 percent interest on $250 billion worth of product that they send in. That’s a lot. Everybody keeps saying ‘Oh, are you going to suspend the tariffs?’ Well, the answer is no but President Xi [Jinping] never even brought it up last night. It wasn’t even discussed. It’s fake news: tell the Wall Street Journal. You know, the Wall Street Journal does a lot of fake news too, it’s pretty amazing.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

