White House National Trade Council director Peter Navarro was put under serious pressure on Sunday while responding to criticisms of his and President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

Navarro gave an interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper as part of a broader media blitz to address the troubling recent news surrounding the economy. Navarro has repeatedly insisted that China bears the entire financial burden of America’s tariffs on imported goods, so Tapper challenged Navarro on this by invoking numerous pieces of research showing U.S. importers shouldering most of the price change.

“That dog won’t hunt,” Navarro replied, to which Tapper continued to ask “are you saying their research is wrong?” Navarro continued by insisting that he has seen “absolutely no evidence” of a change in the consumer price index, so Tapper asked “if they’re not hurting anybody in the United States…Why did you call it a Christmas present to the American people?”

The two continued to clash over who is hurt the most by Trump’s tariffs and why Navarro’s critics are wrong or lying as he insists that they are. This led to Tapper noting once again that all of Navarro’s core points are being contradicted by “economist after economist.”

“Why are all these people lying and you’re telling the truth?” Tapper asked.

“All I would say is look at the data,” Navarro said. “There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that American consumers are bearing any of this.”

Watch above, via CNN.

