Fox News’ Neil Cavuto immediately followed up President Donald Trump‘s comments to reporters this afternoon by calling out some of his comments about China.

Trump spoke on the China tariffs today and said, “China is devaluing their currency. They’re also pouring money in. Their currency’s going to hell. But they’re also pouring money in. And that will totally pay for the tariffs. The tariffs are not being paid for by our people. It’s being paid for by China. Because of devaluation and because they’re pumping money in.”

As the pool spray ended, Cavuto remarked, “I don’t know where to begin here.”

He continued:

“Just to be clarifying here, China isn’t paying these tariffs, you are. You know, indirectly and sometimes directly. It’s passed along to you through American distributors and their counterparts in the United States who buy this stuff from the Chinese and then have to pay the surcharges. Not the Chinese government on China in particular. I didn’t quite understand what he was saying about the devaluation of added cost in China. Be that as it may, this latest round of tariffs that kick in on September 1… that will most directly be felt by consumers directly, because that happens on almost entirely consumer items rather than industrial-related items, but just wanted to clarify that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

