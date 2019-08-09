President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t like it when Democratic presidential candidates call him a “white supremacist,”

During a press gaggle on the South Lawn of the White House Friday morning, a reporter asked Trump “Does the Democrats calling you and your supporters White nationalists and a white supremacist help you?”

“I don’t think it helps,” Trump replied. “First of all I don’t like it when they do it, because I am not any of those things, and I think it’s a disgrace. And I think it shows how desperate the Democrats are.”

“Right now I’m working with the Democrats on meaningful background checks, that’s a big thing,” he continued. “Hopefully we can do something. But no I don’t want to focus too much in that, I will say this. For them to throw out the race word again, racist racist racist, that’s all that used to anybody. ”

They called Nancy Pelosi racist, she’s not a racist,” Trump falsely claimed. Two congresswomen did imply that Pelosi was insufficiently respectful to women of color in Congress, but none called her “racist.”

“They call anybody a racist when they run out of cards,” Trump continued, adding “I’m winning the polls, they’re desperate, they’ve got lousy candidates, they’ve got bad candidates.”

Trump is actually trailing in most head-to-head matchups with leading Democratic candidates, and has about a 43 percent approval rating.

Several Democratic frontrunners have gone on the record calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

