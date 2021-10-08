Trump Comically Refuses Hannity’s Invitation to Rip Biden AG Merrick Garland — Who Can Indict Trump — And Praises Him Instead

Former President Donald Trump conspicuously refused to rip Attorney General Merrick Garland, instead praising President Joe Biden’s pick to head a department that has the power to charge crimes.

During an exclusive interview on Fox News, Sean Hannity invited Trump to slam Garland over his recent decision to have the FBI help protect educators from violent threats, which conservatives have falsely claimed constitutes persecution of innocent parents who are opposed to the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

Hannity asked Trump for his reaction to Garland’s move, and to a convoluted theory about Garland’s connection to school boards.

“Look, he’s a respected man. I hope he’s going to do what’s right,” Trump said.

“This country is at a breaking point. This country is not going to stand for it any longer,” Trump continued, but then praised Garland once again.

“But he’s somebody that has always been highly respected. He happens to be on the liberal side of things. And hopefully he’ll do what’s right,” Trump said.

Trump’s praise is all the more conspicuous given the fact that he still managed to come down on the side of the parents who aren’t being targeted for opposing the teaching of something that isn’t being taught in schools.

“Those are parents that love their country and they love their children. And they don’t want all of this nonsense that’s been being fed to their children,” Trump said.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman flagged the moment, and offered her own insight into Trump’s bout of generosity. She observed that “Trump noticeably offered praise for the man who happens to oversee a massive entity that can charge people with crimes.”

Twice on Hannity, Hannity has tried to bait Trump to trash someone more aggressively. Once was against Merrick Garland. Trump noticeably offered praise for the man who happens to oversee a massive entity that can charge people with crimes. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 8, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com