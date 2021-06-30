Trump Defense Sec. Defends Gen. Milley from Former President’s Attacks: ‘Attempts to Denigrate Him’ Are Wrong

On Wednesday, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper went on Twitter to defend Gen. Mark Milley mere hours after Donald Trump attacked him in a statement.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has drawn criticism from right-wing media and lawmakers for saying he wants “to understand White rage” while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee last week.

“Gen. Milley ought to resign,” Trump’s statement Wednesday read, “and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag.”

Esper, whom Trump announced was “terminated” as defense secretary two days after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, responded to Trump’s comments, though he did not name him:

Personal attacks on GEN Mark Milley and calls for him to resign are completely unwarranted. He and I worked together for 3+ years to advance America’s security and strengthen our armed forces. He is an officer and person of impeccable integrity and professionalism. (1/2) — Dr. Mark T. Esper (@MarkTEsper) June 30, 2021

GEN Milley is a decorated veteran who has served our great country for 4+decades. His patriotism & commitment to the Constitution are without question. Attempts to denigrate him & politicize our military are wrong. I will always stand with/for him and the US military (2/2). — Dr. Mark T. Esper (@MarkTEsper) June 30, 2021

Milley has been a recent target of conservatives who have been outraged by his testimony on critical race theory. In response, Tucker Carlson called Milley a “pig” and “stupid.” House Armed Services Committee member Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted derisively about the him, saying, “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”

