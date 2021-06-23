Don Lemon Rips Gaetz for ‘Gross’ Comment About Gen. Milley: ‘Should Be Expected, Considering the Behavior of This… Whatever You Want to Call Him’

CNN’s Don Lemon slammed Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) over his back-and-forths with military leaders and subsequent comment hitting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley.

Gaetz questioned Milley on critical race theory during a hearing Wednesday, and the general said at one point he personally finds it “offensive” to accuse officers of being “woke” because “we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

Gaetz later tweeted out, “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”

Lemon commended Milley for his comments and blasted Gaetz for his “despicable tweet.”

“Gross,” he said. “Just gross. And should be expected considering the behavior of this… whatever you want to call him.”

“A congressman denigrating our Armed Forces,” Lemon added.

He showed part of Gaetz questioning Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and said, “We need to talk to each other about the problems that we face. We really do. But Republicans like Matt Gaetz, they just want to sweep it all under the rug… They’re using this as a bogeyman.”

