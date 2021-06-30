One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Primetime, guest hosted this week by Fox News star Jesse Watters, averaged 1.9 million total viewers Tuesday, and 319,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen data. By comparison, MSNBC’s The ReidOut averaged 1.27 million total viewers, and 231,000 in the demo, while Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN averaged 1 million total viewers and 216,000 in the demo. Tuesday marked the first time Primetime was among the top five most-watched in both total viewers and in the demo since the show debuted.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched across the board, averaging 3.03 million total viewers and a whopping 528,000 in the demo. The Five was second, with 2.56 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 373,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.55 million total viewers, and second in the demo, with 396,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.37 million (311,000 in the demo), while The Ingraham Angle was fourth in the demo, with 320,000 (nearly 1.9 million viewers total). Fox News Primetime was fifth, with 1.9 million total viewers and 319,000 in the demo.

Fox News dominated in total day, with 1.51 million total viewers, and 265,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.07 million, and third in the demo, with 138,000. CNN was third, averaging 746,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 153,000.

In prime time, Fox was way ahead of the competition, with 2.49 million total viewers and 415,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.77 million, and CNN was third in total viewers, with 916,000. CNN and MSNBC tied for prime time viewers in the demo, with 225,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.17 million total viewers, and 216,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 919,000 total viewers, and 119,000 viewers in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 492,000 total viewers and 102,000 in the demo.

