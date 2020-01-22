Trump Downplays Potential Brain Injuries to Troops From Iran Attack: ‘Headaches and a Couple of Other Things’

President Donald Trump downplayed injuries sustained by U.S. servicemembers during Iranian missile strikes, characterizing them as “headaches and a couple of other things” and saying they were “not serious” compared to other serious injuries sustained in war.

On Wednesday, Trump held a press conference on his last day in Davos, Switzerland, at which CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang pressed Trump about the 11 service members who were evacuated from Iraq to Kuwait and Germany with symptoms of potential brain injuries.

“Initially you said repeatedly to Americans that after Iran retaliated for the Soleimani strike, no Americans were injured,” Jiang said, and added, “We now know at least 11 US service members airlifted from Iraq.”

“Can you explain the discrepancy?” she asked.

“No, I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious,” Trump said.

“You don’t consider a potential traumatic brain injury serious?” Jiang asked.

“They told me about it numerous days later, you’d have to ask Department of Defense, no, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump said, then added, “I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops.”

“I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms, I’ve seen people that were horribly horribly injured in that area, that war,” he continued. “In fact many cases put those bombs put there by Soleimani, who is no longer with us. I consider them to be really bad injuries. No, I do not consider that to be bad injuries no.”

CNN reports that there have been additional servicemembers evacuated, distinct from the original 11 reported.

Trump avoided military service in Vietnam due to a diagnosis of bone spurs.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

