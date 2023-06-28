Trump Hawks Fox News Host Mark Levin’s Book Amid Relentless Attacks on the Network

Former President Donald Trump promoted Fox News host Mark Levin’s new book, The Democrat [sic] Party Hates America, on Wednesday in spite of his vendetta against Levin’s employer.

“I’ve said it for a long time, ‘The Democrat Party Hates America,'” began Trump on Truth Social. “Now the Great Mark Levin has written a Book exposing the Total and Complete Depravity of the Radical Communists, Marxists, and Fascists who want to destroy our Country. It is in serious Decline, but the incredible Patriots who love America will save it, and make it greater than ever before. MAGA!”

“Preorder your copy today,” he added before linking to the book’s Amazon page.

Trump has repeatedly ripped into Fox over the last several months over what he has described as its unfair coverage of him. Even on Wednesday morning, shortly before he began hawking Levin’s book, Trump was complaining about its literal portrayal of him. “Three people in New Hampshire asked me why FoxNews [sic] uses such ‘horrible’ pictures of me when doing or promoting a story,” he whined before continuing:

The coloring, distortions, everything are just so bad. They must sit and look at 100 different shots, and then take the 10 absolute worst. My staff has even complained about it for months, but to no avail. Fox is just bad news, but I’m leading in the Polls by record numbers, so perhaps their bull…. is just not working. They are down 37% for a reason!

Prior to that, Trump complained about his GOP primary competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), supposedly receiving more favorable coverage than he was.

“FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn’t cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the ‘Man of the Decade’ Award,” he asserted despite the network’s coverage of remarks he made at both events.

Despite Trump’s frustration with the network writ large, Levin has been an adamant defender of Trump, characterizing his indictment by the Department of Justice as “an insurrection” and drawing a rebuke from ex-Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr on Fox’s airwaves.

In his book, Levin argues that “Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short- and long- run to defeat the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace.”

