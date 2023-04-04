After he is indicted today in Manhattan criminal court, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly right back down to Mar-a-Lago and deliver a primetime address responding to the day’s developments. But one thing could stand in his way: A gag order, which would restrict him from commenting on the case.

Won’t happen, says Trump’s lawyer.

Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on GMA Tuesday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina expressed confidence that his client’s press conference Tuesday night will go off without a hitch.

“There’s no indication that there’ll be a gag order,” Tacopina said. “Can’t happen in this case.”

Tacopina argued the fact that Trump is running for president makes it more difficult to silence him.

“When you have a gag order, you have to balance a couple of things. The First Amendment, which is important to all Americans, and the right to a fair trial for both sides. So it’s a balancing act. Here, you have something uniquely different. The defendant is the leading Republican candidate for the office of the president of the United States, and will be campaigning. Hard to put a gag order when he’s going to be fielding questions about his current legal situation. But there’s been no indication that there’ll be a gag order imposed or even attempted to be imposed.”

“So we will be hearing from President Trump tonight?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“You will be,” Tacopina replied. “He plans on, after court, leaving and making a statement at Mar-a-Lago tonight.”

Watch above via ABC.

