Trump Lawyer in Hot Water as Lawsuit Accuses Her of Saying ‘I Hate That Black B*tch’ About NY AG Letitia James

Lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, is being sued by an ex-employee for alleged racist behavior in the office, including recently calling New York’s Attorney General Letitia James a “Black B*tch.”

The lawsuit alleging discrimination was filed against Habba and her firm, Habba Madaio & Associates in Middlesex County, New Jersey on Tuesday. A former legal analyst working with Habba, Na’Syia Drayton alleges that racist behavior by the lawyer was common.

According to the suit, Habba was enraged by an unspecified legal loss in April to James and when she found out that the Judge had rejected her argument she emerged from her office shouting, “I hate that Black b*tch!”

Habba has become a go-to defense attorney for Trump and his company in several recent lawsuits. The lawyer has been known to attack James, who is in the process of a years-long probe investigating the Trump Organization’s financial affairs.

According to Business Insider, James is racing to file the result of the probe on the former president and her office should wrap up the inquiry after she questions those most closely involved including, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr.

According to the lawsuit, the comments regarding James are not the only explicitly racist behavior shown by Habba. The lawyer had the “inappropriate and offensive” habit of saying the N-word while rapping along to music in the office. Every time Drayton heard the N-word from Habba she “felt demeaned and violated,” adding that she was consistently “humiliated, embarrassed and uncomfortable in the office.”

Habba also allegedly argued that she could not be racist because she is “a f**king minority,” and is “not white.” Habba, who identifies as Arab American claimed that she “used to be bullied” for her ethnicity.

Drayton began working with Habba at a different firm that she was let go from at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Habba hired Drayton as a legal assistant after starting her own law firm, which is based in the same New Jersey town as the Trump National Golf Club.

In a statement to Newsweek in response to the lawsuit, Habba seemed surprised by the lawsuit stating that:

Na’Syia is someone we love and care about and have for years. Na’Syia had never made a single complaint to anyone until she had decided to quit and ask for an exorbitant amount of money in return. I am disappointed by this lawsuit and the allegations which are simply not true.

