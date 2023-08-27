Former President Donald Trump’s legal spokesperson scoffed at the notion her client will need to spend much time preparing for his upcoming court trials.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Trump’s legal spokesperson — Alina Habba — was quizzed by anchor Shannon Bream about the preparation the former president will need for his cases.

“How do you logistically handle prepping a client for all of those different trials and running for President of the United States?” Bream asked.

But Habba argued that Trump is no ordinary man (as evidenced by his apparent golf scores), and suggested that he can basically wing it.

“If it was a normal person, honestly, Shannon, I could understand the concern,” Habba said. “President Trump is not your average person. He’s incredibly intelligent and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them. These are not complicated facts. Look at Fani [Willis, Fulton County D.A.]. It was a phone call. A phone call that’s been around forever, that he refers to as the perfect phone call. What is he going to have to be prepped for? The truth? You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong.”

Habba went on to complain about what she called an “intimidation” tactic — subpoenaing grand jury testimony for employees of the former president’s.

“For these people that are literally the American dream, they’ve come in, their parents weren’t born here, they’re immigrants and they’ve gotten a great job,” Habba said. “And then all of a sudden they’re thrust into a grand jury. Why? Because they work for President Trump and that’s what they do to you. It’s terrible.”

Watch above, via Fox.

