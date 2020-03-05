President Donald Trump mocked former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she dropped out of the 2020 race Thursday morning.

The commander-in-chief, using his derogatory “Pocahontas” nickname for the senator, riffed that she “probably cost” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “the nomination!”

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas,” Trump tweeted.

“Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.,” he added.

Warren is expected to speak at a presser at 12:30 p.m. EST.

