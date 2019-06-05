President Donald Trump offered a litany of excuses for having avoided service during the Vietnam War, yet still claimed he “would not have minded serving” in the war that he has frequently compared with his own “brave” battle to avoid a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Those excuses included not being a “fan” of the war, the claim that “at that time, nobody ever heard of the country,” pointing out that the North Vietnamese were not “Nazi Germany,” and that he had not moved to Canada to avoid the draft.

Former CNN personality Piers Morgan interviewed Trump during the current UK trip, and brought up the subject of the anniversary of D-Day.

“What kind of debt do you think we owe the people that fought on the beaches of Normandy?” Morgan asked.

“Well, the ultimate debt,” Trump said, adding “That was, you know I was looking at some of the statistics, that may have been the greatest battle ever in history. You know, you hear so much about, different battles, not to mention any because they are all, you know, important, especially when somebody people died in so many of them, but there are those that say that that was the greatest battle of them all, and that was something really incredible, and being there is going to be, being at that site will be very interesting.”

“You were, um, not able to serve in Vietnam because of a bone spur condition in your feet,” Morgan said, referencing the medical excuse Trump secured during the war. “Do you wish you had been able to serve, would you have like to have served your country?”

“Well I was never a fan of that war,” Trump said. “I’ll be honest with you, I thought it was a terrible war, I thought it was very far away, nobody ever, you know, you’re talking about Vietnam, and at that time, nobody ever heard of the country, today they are doing very well, in fact, on trade, they are brutal. They are very brutal.”

“They are great negotiators, they are great business people, but nobody heard of Vietnam, and they’re saying what are we doing, so many people dying, what is happening over there?” Trump continued. “So I was never a fan. This isn’t like I’m fighting against Nazi Germany, I’m fighting, we’re fighting against Hitler. And I was like a lot of people, now I wasn’t out in the streets marching, I wasn’t saying, you know, I’m going to move to Canada, which a lot of people did. But no, I was not a fan of that war, that war was not something we should have been involved in.”

“Would you like to have served generally, perhaps in another…” Morgan asked.

“I would not have minded that at all, I would have been honored, but I think I make for it right now,” Trump said. “Look, $700 billion I gave last year, and this year $716 billion. And I think I’m making up for rapidly, because we’re rebuilding our military at a level that it’s never seen before.”

Watch the clip above, via Good Morning Britain.

