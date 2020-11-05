comScore

Trump Spiritual Adviser Paula White Breaks Twitter with Bonkers Election Prayer/Slam Poem

By Tommy ChristopherNov 5th, 2020, 12:06 pm

White House spiritual adviser Paula White has gone viral with her emphatic prayer for the victory of President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, prompting a blizzard of reactions on blue-check Twitter.

Trump and Biden are locked in a fierce counting battle over a few key states, and rather than curse the darkness, White decided to light a candle in a fireworks factory with her incantations during a service Wednesday night.

A clip from the service has gone viral. It features White delivering a prayer with a rat-a-tat rhythm that went something like this:

Strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike until you have victory. For every enemy that is aligned against you let there be that we would strike the ground, for you will give us victory God. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of an abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord Says it is done. The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory victory victory victory in the quarters of heaven. In the quarters of heaven. Victory victory victory victory victory victory. For angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. [speaks in Angel language] For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now. Africa right now. Africa right now. From Africa right now. They’re coming here, they’re coming here, in the name of Jesus from South America they’re coming here they’re coming here they’re coming here they’re coming here from Africa from South America angelic forces Angelica reinforcement angelic reinforcement angelic reinforcement!

That clip has racked up tens of millions of views, and inspired a flood of reactions from verified Twitter. Some jabs were political, others stylistic, while some managed complete humorlessness.

Her supporting cast even got some attention:

That guy is Pastor Brad Knight who, fun fact, introduced White’s epic prayer by saying “Let us be willing to be fools for Christ.”

The best reaction was this remix of White, Eminem, and a groovin’ feline — which became a viral sensation all its own.

Watch the full prayer above via Paula White’s Facebook.

