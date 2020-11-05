Trump Spiritual Adviser Paula White Breaks Twitter with Bonkers Election Prayer/Slam Poem

White House spiritual adviser Paula White has gone viral with her emphatic prayer for the victory of President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, prompting a blizzard of reactions on blue-check Twitter.

Trump and Biden are locked in a fierce counting battle over a few key states, and rather than curse the darkness, White decided to light a candle in a fireworks factory with her incantations during a service Wednesday night.

A clip from the service has gone viral. It features White delivering a prayer with a rat-a-tat rhythm that went something like this:

Strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike and strike until you have victory. For every enemy that is aligned against you let there be that we would strike the ground, for you will give us victory God. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of an abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord Says it is done. The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory victory victory victory in the quarters of heaven. In the quarters of heaven. Victory victory victory victory victory victory. For angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. [speaks in Angel language] For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now. Africa right now. Africa right now. From Africa right now. They’re coming here, they’re coming here, in the name of Jesus from South America they’re coming here they’re coming here they’re coming here they’re coming here from Africa from South America angelic forces Angelica reinforcement angelic reinforcement angelic reinforcement!

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

That clip has racked up tens of millions of views, and inspired a flood of reactions from verified Twitter. Some jabs were political, others stylistic, while some managed complete humorlessness.

The angels are being dispatched from Africa and Latin America but they didn’t get visas https://t.co/KWDAPVucd0 — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 5, 2020

watch this with the sound off and it looks like she’s laying down some sick beats https://t.co/ZewhAVQcax — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 5, 2020

Another perfectly normal day in Trumpland. “Angels are being dispatched right now. Amunda, acka, atta, racka, dayda, packa, sanda, atta, amba, orsa, katta, reekay, panda, atta, reekay, deedy, asha, tar.” https://t.co/LhgODqGkIp — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 5, 2020

When you pray on the 1s and 3s God don’t hear you, luv. https://t.co/TEPZLeizTf — jenn m. jackson (they/them) (@JennMJacksonPhD) November 5, 2020

Africa has seen days! We are keeping our angels! https://t.co/kfd2QFS885 — Rwakakamba Morrison (@Rwakakamba) November 5, 2020

Ellen Barkin is gonna earn the hell out of an Oscar for this. https://t.co/EO1wH1ULkA — Scott Beggs (@scottmbeggs) November 5, 2020

The African ancestors trying to help Polly-Sue find the rhythm for her wayward “prayer.” https://t.co/ZOnwI4hax4 pic.twitter.com/q9c0gGrff2 — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) November 5, 2020

While I obvs like the remixes now abounding on Twitter – there’s more to say here, than just mocking her. It seems lazy when people say “This isn’t what Christianity *really* is”. For millions around the world, this *is* at least part of their understanding of Christianity… (1) https://t.co/Pd8AHs0eqz — David Webster (@davidwebster) November 5, 2020

Thank God we are a democracy, and not a theocracy. https://t.co/wxOWjGdje9 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 5, 2020

Live footage of me praying after every grant application https://t.co/4l6NK00GVw — Madhu Pai (@paimadhu) November 5, 2020

Me when an editor asks if I can take another look at the intro. https://t.co/6Y8R5Vq1vW — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) November 5, 2020

Biden is done for, folks. https://t.co/eO8OP0wuxs — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) November 5, 2020

Needs to get Dababy or Future on this! Certified banger https://t.co/TIQ20ufzp5 — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) November 5, 2020

Paula White, Trump’s spiritual adviser and a frequent White House guest, is married to Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain https://t.co/u1IO37Nisy — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) November 5, 2020

I’m still surprised she wasn’t named @PressSec. She’s so much better at whatever it is she’s doing than the current one. https://t.co/0XLcC6cwRc — James “Vote to End the Madness” Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) November 5, 2020

Me working my way thru the emails that have piled up over the past 36 hours https://t.co/I06NSCsxvK — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) November 5, 2020

No Kanye verse? https://t.co/NKVzGpnmFp — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) November 5, 2020

Her supporting cast even got some attention:

Who’s the guy wandering behind her? https://t.co/GnBPXPhlIX — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) November 5, 2020

Here’s the original video, we have no explanation for background dude, alas: https://t.co/5OtbFxX3PP — Suchandrika (@SuchandrikaC) November 5, 2020

I love the walking guy though https://t.co/GEzbZv1hC4 — Shakira Sison (@shakirasison) November 5, 2020

The man walking behind her is how I studied 30 minutes before my exam. https://t.co/1PPlNKlNjd — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) November 5, 2020

That guy is Pastor Brad Knight who, fun fact, introduced White’s epic prayer by saying “Let us be willing to be fools for Christ.”

The best reaction was this remix of White, Eminem, and a groovin’ feline — which became a viral sensation all its own.

well sorry @Eminem for that. But that’s the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP — Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020

This wins the internet today. https://t.co/OE4srPkcdr — Chris Harvey (@ChristopherHarv) November 5, 2020

Maybe it’s just that I’m really tired after the long days of stress and uncertainty we’re all going through,

But I think this may be a work of true genius. https://t.co/5l6waZAxD7 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) November 5, 2020

Watch the full prayer above via Paula White’s Facebook.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]