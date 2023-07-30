‘Not Implying You Should Kill Anybody!’ Trump TV Hosts Do Desperate Damage Control Hours After Fan Said ‘Kill Em All!’ at Rally

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) host Matthew Alvarez went into desperate damage control mode hours after he agreed with a man outside Trump’s rally who told him “Kill ’em all!” when asked what to do with the likes of President Joe Biden, RINOs, and “globalists.”

Trump held a rally Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, but Right Side Broadcasting Network or RSBN, the pro-Trump outlet that broadcasts all of the former president’s rallies, was on hand to interview members of the crowd who lined up early to get a seat.

In a moment that was flagged by Ron Filipkowski and first reported by Mediaite, RSBN’s Matthew Alvarez interviewed one gentleman in the line who slammed Biden and others, and when he said the solution is to “kill ’em all,” Alvarez agreed:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: So how are you guys doing? TRUMP FAN: Good, good, good. I’m here to guarantee Trump gettin’ back in and get rid of the corruption that’s in the White House right now. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden is a disgrace to this country. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: He’s a disgrace. And so are all the, the left and the RINOs, the globalists… TRUMP FAN: … every one of ’em! Kill ’em all! Kill ’em all! MATTHEW ALVAREZ: I agree with you on that!

Several hours later, Alvarez and co-host Brian Blenn popped up from inside the rally venue to “retract” the comment — and blame “the left”:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Now there’s something that is is trending on Twitter right now. You know, outside we were interviewing a number of people. They were talking about how great the country is, how great the president is. And I heard something else that was spoken. But somebody– Well, what I’m hearing that is was said was somebody said, well, let’s kill them all. That is not something that I agree with, obviously. So if there is something that happened where somebody was speaking out there, I didn’t hear those words spoken. It’s very loud outside. All I know is I’m here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not proponent of anything like that happening. So there you go. Yeah. This song, by the way, is awesome. BRIAN GLENN: You know, let me let me I want to expand on that for a second because I had a chance to … I had a chance to listen to that that clip. And in the in the context of listening to people and you got a crowd and someone’s kind of ranting on something, it is very natural for someone to maybe agree with that statement, although you didn’t really understand what they said or you misunderstood. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: I don’t even see hearing something like that. BRIAN GLENN: But this is what many on the left will do, though. Take us a clip of that and they will run with it. Right. And all of a sudden, their statement is that you want to, you know, kill everybody or whatever. We all know that that’s not what you meant. That’s not what you meant to get across. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: I didn’t say it. I didn’t hear the guy say it, I’m going to watch the clip myself.

It went on like that for over three minutes.

Watch above via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com