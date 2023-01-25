Trump’s Neo-Nazi Dinner Date Nick Fuentes Booted From Twitter Less Than 24 Hours After Being Reinstated

It was Tuesday afternoon when news broke that notorious Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes had been allowed back on Twitter. Not even 24 hours later, however, his account was once again stricken from the social media platform.

Fuentes was repeatedly booted from Twitter in the past for violating their hate speech rules with his violent rhetoric, blatant anti-Semetism, and other incendiary commentaries. The progressive watchdog Right Wing Watch tracked the avowed Hitler admirer’s return to Twitter yesterday, and on Wednesday, they provided an update by noting that Fuentes’ account is gone:

It took all of 24 hours for Nick Fuentes to be suspended from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/uS7VS415sw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 25, 2023

Fuentes is the leader of the Groyper Army, a collective of alt-right white nationalists known for trolling mainstream Republicans and pushing for a more extreme form of American conservatism. He was a recent subject of media attention when he accompanied Kanye West when he had dinner with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and Fuentes also accompanied the rapper throughout the course of his anti-Semitic public disintegration.

When Fuentes had access to his account, he reportedly posted a GIF of the Ye 2024 logo which then morphed into the message “DEFCON 3.” This was apparently a reference to the infamous tweet that got West kicked off of Twitter last year. Fuentes also hosted a Twitter Spaces last night where he parroted West’s comments and gave more praise for Hitler.

“Yeah, we love Hitler!…Bitch!" – Nich Fuentes on Twitter spaces. THIS is what you want on your platform @elonmusk @TwitterGov @ellagirwin?! pic.twitter.com/38IE0GTJMu — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 25, 2023

