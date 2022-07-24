Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the Department of Justice over the conviction of former Senior Trump advisor Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, while others remain unpunished.

On Friday, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6th select committee and faces a minimum of 30 days in prison. The advisor to former President Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 21, however, Bannon and his attorney have expressed their intent to appeal the decision which could prolong the legal dispute.

On Sunday following Bannon’s verdict announcement, Gabbard posted a video with an accompanying tweet in which she thoroughly expressed her concerns with the ruling:

Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress & found guilty, while Brennan, Clapper & others who lied to Congress have never been charged or prosecuted. This just shows yet again how the DOJ has been weaponized by those in power to go after their political opponents. pic.twitter.com/aJXJGUqOTb — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 24, 2022

“No matter what you think or feel about Steve Bannon the fact that he has been found guilty of contempt of Congress,” said Gabbard, “yet others have faced no consequences at all.”

The former representative of Hawaii invoked names like former National Security Agency Director James Clapper and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan, claiming that they lied to Congress but “kept their jobs and to this day still have faced no consequences at all.”

Gabbard argued that Clapper “lied directly about an NSA program that was conducting mass collection on millions of Americans.” Yet Clapper maintains that in his Congressional hearing in 2013 that he did not lie during his testimony.

As for Brennan, Gabbard claimed that “he spied on Senate staffers, lied about it, and also broke into Senate computers to read emails from whistleblowers to members of Congress.” Brennan responded to allegations of this nature years ago arguing against the notion that the CIA was taking part in illegal surveillance of congressional members.

Gabbard concluded her video post by saying “Now this is just the latest example, unfortunately of how our Department of Justice has become a political weapon being used by those in power to go after their political enemies.”

The former House Representative also took to Twitter earlier in the weekend, just hours after Bannon’s verdict was announced, calling out the Biden Administration for ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement and using power to create a “political hit squad.”

Whatever you think of Bannon, the fact he was charged with contempt of Congress, but Clapper, Brennan & others who lied to Congress have never been charged, shows how the Biden admin / elite have shamelessly weaponized law enforcement into a political hit squad. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 23, 2022

Gabbard has been vocal in her criticism of the White House and President Joe Biden, blaming the administration for the Russian waged war in Ukraine, as well as, claiming that former President Barack Obama maintains power in Biden’s White House.

