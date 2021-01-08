Twitter Erupts Over Trump Finally Being Banned

A number of Trump critics have called for his account to be suspended over the past four years. The social network has resisted those calls, though over the past year they labeled a lot of the president’s tweets on subjects like his baseless election claims.

But after his tweets following the violent riot from Trump supporters on the Capitol building, Twitter has permanently suspended his account, saying in its statement, “We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Needless to say, a lot of people were stunned:

If you are reading this and have one follower, you have more followers than the president of the United States. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 8, 2021

I kinda wonder if he tried to tweet something really nuts? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 8, 2021

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2021

The Pearl Harbor of posting pic.twitter.com/vegE9l5g54 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2021

DO YOU HAVE A TWITTER ACCOUNT I CAN USE?! pic.twitter.com/zKEo9zebFG — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 8, 2021

No one should praise Twitter. Had Trump won they would not have done this. Dems have full control and Twitter is scared of being regulated in a way they don’t like. This was easy. > Permanent suspension of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/WGNr7MtVsY — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 8, 2021

Excited for the coming debate about whether the Founders intended to make posting an Article II power — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 8, 2021

The 280-Characterth Amendment — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 8, 2021

I just want to see his Drafts folder — marc tracy (@marcatracy) January 8, 2021

Extraordinary. Twitter's permanent ban of Trump reflects its view that the President is a national security threat — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 8, 2021

Hi, the president can release statements via the White House anytime he wants. Just FYI. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 8, 2021

So many world leaders rely on Twitter to communicate with constituents. This is the FIRST time a world leader has been banned, as far as I can tell. My Twitter sources say no other case immediately comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/4i4fG6Bad8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 9, 2021

Genuinely unsure whether impeachment/conviction or a Twitter ban is in Trump’s mind a worse punishment. — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 9, 2021

I … I have time to read now *drops glasses* — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 9, 2021

A number of Trump supporters were outraged by the decision, including Mark Levin:

I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.https://t.co/XswC88juiGhttps://t.co/1YeTi0ywBk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 8, 2021

