comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Trump Finally Being Banned

By Josh FeldmanJan 8th, 2021, 7:30 pm
Twitter Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Twitter Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

A number of Trump critics have called for his account to be suspended over the past four years. The social network has resisted those calls, though over the past year they labeled a lot of the president’s tweets on subjects like his baseless election claims.

But after his tweets following the violent riot from Trump supporters on the Capitol building, Twitter has permanently suspended his account, saying in its statement, “We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Needless to say, a lot of people were stunned:

A number of Trump supporters were outraged by the decision, including Mark Levin:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: