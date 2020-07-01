On Tuesday, you may have noticed President Donald Trump post a photo of himself pointing at the camera, along with the caption “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you — I’m just in the way.”
That photo has now been taken down, apparently following a copyright complaint from the New York Times.
The image came from a 2015 NYT Magazine profile — when Trump was still a candidate for president — and was taken by staff photographer Damon Winter.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020
Both the Times and Twitter confirmed the complaint and the takedown, respectively, to Axios, which was first to report the nes.
Twitter has recently taken action on a number of tweets from the president, including fact-checking him on mail-in voting and adding a warning label to his tweet saying that any attempt at an “Autonomous Zone” in D.C. would “be met with serious force!”
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]