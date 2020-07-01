On Tuesday, you may have noticed President Donald Trump post a photo of himself pointing at the camera, along with the caption “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you — I’m just in the way.”

That photo has now been taken down, apparently following a copyright complaint from the New York Times.

The image came from a 2015 NYT Magazine profile — when Trump was still a candidate for president — and was taken by staff photographer Damon Winter.

Both the Times and Twitter confirmed the complaint and the takedown, respectively, to Axios, which was first to report the nes.

Twitter has recently taken action on a number of tweets from the president, including fact-checking him on mail-in voting and adding a warning label to his tweet saying that any attempt at an “Autonomous Zone” in D.C. would “be met with serious force!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]