Two-Thirds of Republicans Say U.S. Should Support Ukraine Despite Russian Threats: New Reuters Poll

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found an overwhelming majority of Americans believe the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invading forces, despite Vladimir Putin’s recent threats to use nuclear weapons.

The survey found that 73% of respondents agreed the U.S. should still continue supporting Ukraine. Broken down by partisan affiliation, more Democrats, 81%, than Republicans, 66%, want President Joe Biden to continue his policy of firm support for Ukraine.

“The polling suggested continuing backing for President Joe Biden’s provision of weapons systems, training and other military assistance for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, despite concerns that the war might escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia,” the poll’s summary noted.

The poll’s results come as many on the American right, from Tucker Carlson to members of Congress like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have railed against U.S. aid to Ukraine and accused Biden of trying to start World War III with Russia.

Additionally, of the 1,005 Americans polled online, a surprising 66% said they want the U.S. to specifically continue providing weapons to Ukraine – a significant increase from a similar poll in August which found 51% of Americans want to arm Ukraine.

With the midterm elections only weeks away, the poll also asked how voters feel about their member of Congress voting for military aid for Ukraine. The poll, which carries a 4% margin of error, found “68% said they were more likely to back a candidate who supports continued military aid for Ukraine, and 72% said they were more likely to support a candidate who supported Ukrainian refugees.”

The survey, which was conducted between Oct. 4-5, also found 58% of Americans now fear that the U.S. is “heading toward nuclear war with Russia.” Additionally, 65% believe the war may escalate if Ukraine “is provided longer range weapons that could hit Russia itself.”

