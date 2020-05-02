comScore

Verified Twitter Roasts Report That Trump’s Campaign Has Ordered MAGA-Themed Coronavirus Masks

By Tommy ChristopherMay 2nd, 2020, 1:26 pm

The Wall Street Journal says that President Donald Trump’s campaign has ordered red Trump-themed surgical masks, which sparked a flood of outrage and derision from prominent Twitter users.

On Friday, the paper published a story about Trump’s push to shore up support from senior citizens that included the jaw-dropping claim that “The campaign has ordered red, Trump-branded face masks for supporters, according to people familiar with the matter. Campaign officials have discussed giving away the masks at events or in return for donations, one of the people said.”

The absurdity of the idea was immediately underscored by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski — aka K-File — who noted that this would be a literal example of self-parody:

And ABC News’ Will Steakin pointed out that it was mere weeks ago that Trump’s campaign manager was shocked, simply shocked, that Trump’s opponents would suggest he would do such a thing:

Journalists, media figures, and other prominent Twitter users piled on about the ghoulish tchotchkes:

No, it doesn’t sound any better in French:

Earlier this week, many Twitter users were fooled by “White House Gift Shop” coronavirus coins that actually had nothing to do with Trump or the White House, and shortly before that, an old article from The Onion went viral because it accurately predicted Trump’s suggestion of disinfectant as a cure for the disease.

It appears we have a tiebreaker.

