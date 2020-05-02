Verified Twitter Roasts Report That Trump’s Campaign Has Ordered MAGA-Themed Coronavirus Masks

The Wall Street Journal says that President Donald Trump’s campaign has ordered red Trump-themed surgical masks, which sparked a flood of outrage and derision from prominent Twitter users.

On Friday, the paper published a story about Trump’s push to shore up support from senior citizens that included the jaw-dropping claim that “The campaign has ordered red, Trump-branded face masks for supporters, according to people familiar with the matter. Campaign officials have discussed giving away the masks at events or in return for donations, one of the people said.”

The absurdity of the idea was immediately underscored by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski — aka K-File — who noted that this would be a literal example of self-parody:

And ABC News’ Will Steakin pointed out that it was mere weeks ago that Trump’s campaign manager was shocked, simply shocked, that Trump’s opponents would suggest he would do such a thing:

Just a few weeks ago, Trump campaign manager slammed a Dem for coming “up with this crap” when a fake image was being spread online that they were selling red masks https://t.co/B7oQQA6bq8 pic.twitter.com/WWKYUOeJtz — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 1, 2020

Journalists, media figures, and other prominent Twitter users piled on about the ghoulish tchotchkes:

They gotta go a step furtheR: $25 for a standard surgical mask. $50 for an N95 version. https://t.co/3REa3QLd5E — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 1, 2020

Frontline health care workers can’t get masks as they put their lives on the line to combat the virus. Trump’s campaign bought Trump-branded face masks so he can get rally crowds & political donations. https://t.co/eMWzp3uDco — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 1, 2020

So these he can get made quickly, for hospital workers–not so much. https://t.co/sBHcBAeIaM — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) May 1, 2020

Seems like bad political strategy to slap your logo on an item that reminds voters you oversaw the largest mass casualty event in modern history. https://t.co/JhbaRfWt9T — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has ordered red Trump-branded masks for supporters and is considering giving them away at rallies or offering them in exchange for donations. via @WSJ https://t.co/yBgmyuL6IX pic.twitter.com/NxzhTvSYBA — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 2, 2020

This appears not to be a joke. https://t.co/mKK0yItCLF — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 1, 2020

A rally with a sea of white people in red MAGA masks and hats won’t look at all like a dystopian fever dream. https://t.co/JyLsKkbdGC — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 1, 2020

Just take one of the PPE shipments you stole from a blue state and slap Trump stickers on them. Problem solved. https://t.co/HcH0IrkYwK — Brian Murphy (@Burrite) May 1, 2020

trump’s white house shot down a proposal to distribute masks via USPS to the entire public but hey if you support his reelection campaign you might get one (branded with his name, of course) https://t.co/EQ07JSRcId — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 1, 2020

The Trump campaign has branched out into a new type of merchandise – face masks. Though the President has declined to wear one, his reelection campaign could soon be selling them. https://t.co/eJ4mAkmBwv via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2020

No, it doesn’t sound any better in French:

La campagne Trump a commande des masques rouges Trump, comme les célèbres casquettes devenues le signe de ralliement des trumpistes https://t.co/07N0vc6oHT — Philippe Corbé (@PhilippeCorbe) May 1, 2020

Earlier this week, many Twitter users were fooled by “White House Gift Shop” coronavirus coins that actually had nothing to do with Trump or the White House, and shortly before that, an old article from The Onion went viral because it accurately predicted Trump’s suggestion of disinfectant as a cure for the disease.

It appears we have a tiebreaker.

