The Washington Post on Friday issued a correction on a story claiming President Donald Trump called employment data a “great day” for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in May while under police custody.

“A previous version of this story incorrectly said that the president called the jobs report a ‘great day’ for George Floyd, the black man killed by white police in Minneapolis. In fact, the president was referring to growing calls for equal justice under the law,” the Post wrote.

The correction was appended to a story about Trump’s remarks at a White House press conference earlier in the day. Trump stated at the conference:

Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day.

Some media outlets suggested Trump was referencing May economic data, including the Washington Post and Associated Press. Quoting the AP’s description of events, former Vice President Joe Biden called the president’s comments “despicable.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]