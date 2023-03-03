WATCH: After Intense Media Pressure Biden Promises He Will Go To Site Of Train Disaster

President Joe Biden promised he will go to the site of the train derailment last month after weeks of pressure from the media and other critics.

President Biden has faced a growing chorus of media criticism over the fact that he hasn’t made a trip to East Palestine (although as Fox News has pointed out, Trump did not visit any of the train disaster sites that occurred during his presidency). Trump has also taken criticism for his trip to the area, which many argue was used as a “branding” exercise.

The president spoke to reporters after a meeting on Capitol Hill Thursday, and after again defending his response, said he will go to the region “at some point”:

Q Mr. President, do you plan to visit Ohio to discuss the situation there with the train derailment and the people (inaudible) with federal assistance? THE PRESIDENT: I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuous basis, as in Pennsylvania. I laid out a little bit in there what I think the answers are, and we put it together. And we will be implementing an awful lot to the legislation here. And I will be out there at some point.

But at Thursday’s White House briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the remark, and said there’s no specific trip currently planned:

Q And as he left the meeting, he said — about Ohio — he was asked about East Palestine and supporting legislation that’s in the works. He said, “I will be there soon.” Is there a plan for him to go? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I don’t have any trips to preview for you at this time. The President also — if I — if I’m remembering correctly — moments ago, he also talked about how, essentially, this has been a priority. He’s talked to governors, the governor of Pennsylvania, governor of Ohio, the senators at –multiple times throughout these past couple of — couple of weeks. As you know, when it hap- — when the derailment happened on February 3rd, hours later — within hours, we had folks on the ground from the EPA making sure that we were dealing with this chemical spill and making sure — and since then, we have had a multi-agency reaction to this, an operation on the ground, making sure that the community in East Palestine was getting what they needed to get back on their feet and to make them whole. And we’re going to — you’ve heard this from Secretary Buttigieg, you’ve heard this from Administrator Regan — we are going to make sure that we hold Norfolk Suffolk [Southern] accountable and make sure that they clean up their mess.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com