Anderson Cooper got a chance to confront a former QAnon conspiracy theorist who acknowledged that he believed, among other deranged claims, that the CNN host was a robot and that he was among other high-profile figures who viciously abused children.

In an extended, two-hour version of his Friday night show, Cooper previewed a CNN special report about the conspiracy theory that has spread like wildfire among die-hard Trump supporters. The mini-documentary traces the history of the far right extremist movement that now counts a Republican Congresswoman among its adherents.

“This is also something of a personal project,” Cooper explained, “as the QAnon fringe was previously focused on me and a bunch of other reporters as well as many other public figures as somehow being responsible for some of their more outlandish, should we say, and bizarre conspiracies.”

Cooper than ran a brief clip from the report than showed a list of people QAnon had falsely accused of being pedophiles, with the CNN anchor’s name appearing alongside other news figures as well as well-known anti-Trump celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Eminem, Meryl Streep, Kathy Griffin, and Stephen Colbert.

“Phony flight logs reported to be from convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein’s flight log appeared online with my name and other people,” Cooper explained. “It’s all made up, of course, but QAnon supporters believe it or use it to harass me.”

The CNN host then showed a brief clip of a video call he had with Jitarth Jadeja, an Australian who formerly lived in New York City and is obsessed with American politics. For years, Jadega was in thrall to the increasingly deranged — and constantly disproven — claims from the purportedly anonymous government insider, “Q.” By June 2019, however, he finally renounced the QAnon conspiracy after watching a YouTube video that thoroughly debunked all the cult’s false promises.

“Did you, at the time, believe that Democrats, high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan, drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked Jadeja of his time as a QAnon believer.

“Anderson, I thought you did that,” Jadeja sheepishly admitted. “And I would like to apologize for that right now, so I apologize for thinking that you ate babies. But, yeah, 100%.”

“But you actually — you actually believe that I was drinking the blood of children?” a clearly stunned Cooper pressed.

“Yes, I did.”

“Was it something about me that made you think that?”

“It’s because “Q” specifically mentioned you and he mentioned you very early on,” Jadeja explained, before alluding to Cooper’s famous Vanderbilt family. “He mentioned you by name, and from there, he also talked about like, for example, your family. I’m going to be honest, like people still talk about that to this day.”

“There were posts about that just four days ago,” Jadeja added, before throwing in another bonkers twist. “So some people thought you were a robot.”

When Cooper pushed Jadeja about buying into these absurd ideas, the former QAnon follower pulled back the veil on a whole other level of bizarre fabulism.

“I didn’t just believe that,” Jadeja said. I at one stage believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says but on top of that, that the people behind him actually a group of fifth dimensional intra-dimensional extra terrestrial aliens called blue aliens.

The full CNN special report on QAnon airs on Saturday, January 30th, at 9:00 p.m.

