Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-CA) were captured on video on Monday putting face masks on for a group photograph at a rally — despite going unmasked for the rest of the event.

Breitbart News captured the August 2 footage at a rally aimed at advocating for an extension of the eviction moratorium. The event took place on the Capitol steps and captured high-profile Democratic officials including Markey, Ocasio-Cortez, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who appeared to speak and visit with protesters.

The officials opted against wearing masks until the group gathered for a photograph roughly 45 minutes into the event when Markey and Ocasio-Cortez whipped out two blue surgical face masks. Ocasio-Cortez equipped the mask around her face, including her mouth and nose, while Markey opted to fasten it securely around his chin — mouth, and nose excluded. The footage indicated that a majority of the event’s attendees did not wear masks.

Ocasio-Cortez removed her mask after the photograph was taken, and could be seen in the footage vigorously rubbing her nose several minutes later.

Masks have been an issue of contention in Congress over the last several weeks, and particularly in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has sought to impose fines ranging from $500 to $2,500 on members who fail to wear them. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) announced last week that they were suing Pelosi over the issue.

Pelosi was also seen fumbling with her mask for a photograph last week. She was featured removing it for a picture with newly elected Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) in the House Speaker’s Lobby, just outside the House Chamber.

Watch above via Breitbart News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com