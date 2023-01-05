WATCH: Biden Draws Laugh From Reporters With Quip Lampooning Republicans Over Speaker Chaos

President Joe Biden drew laughter from reporters with a wisecrack about the difficulty Republicans are having with their election for speaker of the House.

Outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives has dominated the news this week, and has thus far resulted in six votes in which McCarthy failed to secure a win.

Biden roasted Republicans over the ordeal several times on Wednesday, including while he was preparing to depart Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

The President drew laughter when he approached the clutch of reporters and mockingly congratulated Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland for becoming a dark horse victor in the speaker’s race, and went on to stress the “embarrassment” Republicans are suffering:

THE PRESIDENT: I’ve got — I got good news for you: They just elected you Speaker. (Points to reporter.) (Laughter.) Q Hey, what did you and Senator McConnell talk about in the limo ride? THE PRESIDENT: We talked about foreign policy, about Ukraine, about keeping everybody together — not in the Congress, but just internationally. … Q Mr. President, are you con- — are you concerned about the implications of there not being — of there not being a functioning House of Representatives at this point? THE PRESIDENT: Well, obviously, I am. In terms of –- I’ll put my hat on here. For two reasons. One, it’s embarrassing for the country. I mean, literally. Now, I’m not making a (inaudible). It’s just the reality is that, you know, to be able — have a Congress that can’t function is just embarrassing. We’re the greatest nation in the world. How can that be? And we’ve had a lot of trouble with — I’m sorry for the noise — a lot of trouble with the attacks on our institutions already. And it just — that — that’s what worries me more than anything else.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

