WATCH: Biden Roasts Trump on Kimmel Show Over Classified Documents, Secret Meetings with Putin

Jimmy Kimmel played straight man to President Joe Biden by setting him up to roast ex-President Donald Trump over his undocumented meetings with Vladimir Putin and penchant for destroying documents.

The president sat for a lengthy interview on a variety of topics during Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, including a bit of a team-up dunk on Trump over reports that he flushed important papers, and his lack of transparency during meetings with world leaders like Putin:

JIMMY KIMMEL: Just a process question. When you have sensitive documents that you need to flush down the toilet, do you do that? Is that done in your office toilet, or is that done in the bathroom, in the personal bathroom area? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I call Trump. (laughter) I haven’t– You know, everyone talks about, you know, sensitive documents and the like, I don’t destroy anything. But one of the things that I spent more time with Xi Jinping than anybody, any other head of state. And I’d always be, when I traveled with him 17,000 miles, spent 78 hours over that time, they tell me, all told. And he’d have, I’d have a consecutive interpreter and he’d have one. And the difference between when I would do that and others would do it, I always handed in all my notes. JIMMY KIMMEL: You got to hand in your notes. It’s, you learn that, we learned that in school, theoretically.

Biden frequently made veiled jabs at Trump by pointing out that he turned in his notes from meetings with Xi. Trump reportedly went “to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials,” according to Politico.

The president and Kimmel also took a few shots at Fox News during the interview.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com