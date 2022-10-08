Comic and pundit Bill Maher put CNN anchor Chris Wallace in the hot seat when he asked the veteran journalist point-blank “Did you vote for” former President Donald Trump?

Wallace was the main guest on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and joined the “Overtime” segment with Maher, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Katty Kay.

At one point during the freewheeling segment, Maher bluntly came out and asked Wallace if he voted for Trump. Wallace’s response was not nearly as definitive as Christie’s, who proudly proclaimed he voted for Trump both times:

BILL MAHER: So did you vote for Trump? CHRIS WALLACE: I, you know, there’s a secret ballot. BILL MAHER: Oh, I know. BILL MAHER: Some people don’t care about that question. KATTY KAY: It was worth the question. It was worth a try. CHRIS WALLACE: Was it? BILL MAHER: Yeah. I mean, why not? CHRIS WALLACE: I’ll have a better question. Did you vote for Trump? CHRIS CHRISTIE: I did. CHRIS WALLACE: Both times? CHRIS CHRISTIE: Yep. BILL MAHER: Wow. CHRIS WALLACE: Wow. BILL MAHER: And you would again? KATTY KAY: No. CHRIS CHRISTIE: (snickers) Good try. You’ve got more honesty out of me that you’ve got than anybody else. So that’s… BILL MAHER: I’ll take my winnings and go home.

This week’s new episodes of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace premiered on HBO Max on Friday morning, featuring in-depth interviews with legendary record producer Clive Davis, controversial billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and Biden administration Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 pm.

