WATCH: Cenk Uygur Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Run Jeffrey Epstein ‘Suicide’ Investigation

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur reacted to news of Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide by releasing a detailed plan for investigating the death that included putting New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in charge of the probe.

Within hours of the news that Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide, Uygur joined Most of the Known Universe in finding the death suspicious in one way or another. But rather than curse the darkness, Uygur lit a candle by live-streaming his plan for investigating Epstein’s demise, in a video skeptically entitled “Jeffrey Epstein ‘Commits Suicide’: I Have the Answer for How to Solve It.”

While allowing that “historic incompetence” could very well be to blame, Uygur suggested that one way to ensure an impartial investigation would be to put a “progressive” in charge of it.

“Who’s doing the investigation? … AOC,” Uygur said, adding “You might be thinking ‘what?'”

He then mentioned that Ocasio-Cortez had already tweeted about the case, writing “We need answers. Lots of them.”

“That’s true and everybody is saying the same thing, again left and right, in this case it doesn’t matter,” Uygur said. “So why AOC? Well, it doesn’t have to be her specifically, of course, but progressives should conduct the investigation.”

“Well you’re going to say ‘Well that’s convenient, you’re a progressive,'” he continued. “No, listen guys, it makes sense. We don’t like the Trumps or the Clintons. We don’t like the rich and powerful Democrats, we don’t like the rich and powerful Republicans. So we’re going to be neutral, we’re going to be fair.”

He added that an investigator connected to either Clinton or Trump would have their conclusions questioned.

Uygur also said that “people like AOC are uncorrupted, they don’t take corporate PAC money, they don’t take any of those big donor money, so they have no reason to not do the investigation right.”

“As to the mechanics of how do you put AOC in charge of that investigation, I don’t mean she physically runs it,” Uygur continued. “She picks the investigator who runs it, etc, and it doesn’t have to be her, but some sort of progressive that both sides can trust would actually be fair.”

Prominent public figures, including a Trump administration official, have already begun promoting conspiracy theories about the Trumps and the Clintons, respectively.

Watch the full video above, via TYT.

