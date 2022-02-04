WATCH: Comic Jimmy Carr’s Riff About ‘Positives of the Holocaust’ That Has Sparked Outrage

British standup comic Jimmy Carr has sparked outrage over a riff from his Netflix special that includes the punchline “no one ever wants to talk about the positives” of the Holocaust.

Carr’s His Dark Material was released on Christmas day last year, but has recently begun to generate fierce outrage over the show’s final chunk, during which Carr announces he is going to tell some “career-ending” jokes.

“I think we all have come to terms with the fact I get canceled in the next couple of years, right? Yeah, chances are. Here’s the good news. I’m going down swinging,” Carr said.

The segment is ostensibly a commentary on what some call “cancel culture,” but contains a string of very deliberately offensive jokes — even for the notoriously provocative Carr.

For example, Carr asks the audience “Can I end my career in eight words?”, then answers himself by saying “You can prevent any rape. Just say yes.”

But this part of a two-minute section about the Holocaust has sparked particularly negative reactions:

This should be a career-ender. OK, strap in, everyone. You ready?

When people talk about the Holocaust — when people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine, but they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.

The clip began circulating widely on social media this week, to a blizzard of condemnation from organizations like The Auschwitz Museum and The Traveller Movement:

