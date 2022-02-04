WATCH: Comic Jimmy Carr’s Riff About ‘Positives of the Holocaust’ That Has Sparked Outrage

British standup comic Jimmy Carr has sparked outrage over a riff from his Netflix special that includes the punchline “no one ever wants to talk about the positives” of the Holocaust.

Carr’s His Dark Material was released on Christmas day last year, but has recently begun to generate fierce outrage over the show’s final chunk, during which Carr announces he is going to tell some “career-ending” jokes.

“I think we all have come to terms with the fact I get canceled in the next couple of years, right? Yeah, chances are. Here’s the good news. I’m going down swinging,” Carr said.

The segment is ostensibly a commentary on what some call “cancel culture,” but contains a string of very deliberately offensive jokes — even for the notoriously provocative Carr.

For example, Carr asks the audience “Can I end my career in eight words?”, then answers himself by saying “You can prevent any rape. Just say yes.”

But this part of a two-minute section about the Holocaust has sparked particularly negative reactions:

This should be a career-ender. OK, strap in, everyone. You ready? When people talk about the Holocaust — when people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine, but they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.

The clip began circulating widely on social media this week, to a blizzard of condemnation from organizations like The Auschwitz Museum and The Traveller Movement:

@jimmycarr Learn about fate of some 23 thousand Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz.

Our online lesson: https://t.co/4oNbsPuWdU

&

podcast about their story: https://t.co/uURtCUYjt7

It’s sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 4, 2022

You can read this statement on our website here: https://t.co/ueDCiOtHD8 — Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (@HMD_UK) February 4, 2022

There are no ‘positives’ to be drawn from the Holocaust and the Porajmos – the Nazi genocide of the Roma people. @jimmycarr https://t.co/lYr6kE4XSm — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) February 4, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people were murdered during the holocaust, some research suggests even more. @jimmycarr, in a recent segment of his new show, not only minimizes it, he celebrates it. @netflix need to take action. https://t.co/Z0qw1FrceE — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) February 4, 2022

Hi @netflix we ask you to remove ‘Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material’ from your platform. Joking about the genocide of an ethnic minority is not funny. #StopTravellerHate @StopFundingHate @Rene_Cassin @HMD_UK https://t.co/WurC6jCINc — The Traveller Movement (@GypsyTravellerM) February 4, 2022

